Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $139.42 million 3.42 $35.27 million $0.65 14.86 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.08 -$12.45 million ($2.05) -0.29

Analyst Recommendations

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 22.70% 7.72% 2.92% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -12.58% N/A -1.74%

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

