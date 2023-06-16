Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,430 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Ball makes up approximately 0.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

BALL opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

