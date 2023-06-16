Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE WRB opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.