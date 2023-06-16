Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

