Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,861 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

