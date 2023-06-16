Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Invests $357,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

