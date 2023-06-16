Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.18. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

