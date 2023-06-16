Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

