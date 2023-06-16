Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 323,524 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,899,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

