Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,171 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.1 %

SNY stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.