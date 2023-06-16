Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,666 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

