Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,959,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VV opened at $202.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $202.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

