Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,641 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFAE opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

