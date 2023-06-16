WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 37,507 shares.The stock last traded at $51.26 and had previously closed at $50.77.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $598.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,794,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 380,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 144,432 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

