Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $3,290.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,175.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($30.66) to GBX 2,600 ($32.53) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($46.92) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) in a research note on Monday.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

