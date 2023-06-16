WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of WW opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $544.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WW International by 14.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

