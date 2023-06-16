XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 4.8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78. 2,505,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,598,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of XPeng by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after buying an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after buying an additional 7,022,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

