Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,045,700 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,457.0 days.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $28.07 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.
About Yamaha Motor
