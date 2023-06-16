Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,045,700 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,457.0 days.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $28.07 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

