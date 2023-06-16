Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Yandex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Yandex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

