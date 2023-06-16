Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.84.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.26.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

