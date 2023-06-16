Zacks Research Weighs in on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

BKU stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

