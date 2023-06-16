Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Raises Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.3387 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Zhongsheng Group’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

ZSHGY opened at $41.09 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

