Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $59,714,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 108.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $382,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

