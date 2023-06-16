Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of ZION stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.
Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $59,714,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 108.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $382,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Featured Articles
