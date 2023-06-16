ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,962,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 3,667,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,851.6 days.

ZTE Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.