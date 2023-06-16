Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $287,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock worth $905,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,687,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,592,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 233,022 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 467,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO opened at $11.55 on Friday. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

