Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Zura Bio Stock Up 1.5 %

ZURA opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi purchased 117,647 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

