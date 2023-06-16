Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Zura Bio Stock Up 1.5 %
ZURA opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
