1,074 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

