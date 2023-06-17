110,657 Shares in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 493,415 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 128,994 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the period.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRMW opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

