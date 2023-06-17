1,146 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

MDB stock opened at $379.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $398.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares in the company, valued at $294,228,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

