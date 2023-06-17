1,228 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.16 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

