12,935 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

