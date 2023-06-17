1,428 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.27.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.