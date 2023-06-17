1,596 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

Celanese Trading Down 2.3 %

CE opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

