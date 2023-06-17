1,604 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $151.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

