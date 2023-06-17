163,953 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 163,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $28.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

