1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) versus TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Critical Comparison

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TDCX and 1mage Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $493.92 million 2.50 $78.04 million $0.54 16.02 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 16.22% 19.34% 15.97% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TDCX and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TDCX and 1mage Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

TDCX presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.79%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Volatility and Risk

TDCX has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TDCX beats 1mage Software on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software, Inc. develops and markets computer-based document management systems that capture, store, and display electronic files and paper documents as graphical images. The company was founded in December 1981 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

