20,647 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

