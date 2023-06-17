2,072 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

