2,196 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

