220 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,640.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,639.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2,435.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

