2,262 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $92,394,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

