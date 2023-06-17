2,500 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

