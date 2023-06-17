2,867 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.09 and a 200-day moving average of $364.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

