30,023 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Visa by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.61. The company has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.