31,850 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.