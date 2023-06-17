3,586 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.6 %

CVS Health stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

