3,641 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $395.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

