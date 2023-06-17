4,770 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $59.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley



W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

