5,084 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.