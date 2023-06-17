51,542 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.7% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOG opened at $124.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

